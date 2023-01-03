Man Killed After Shooting Outside Fort Worth Shopping Center

One person is dead after a shooting outside a North Fort Worth shopping center Tuesday afternoon.

According to Fort Worth Police, officers were sent to a reported shooting at Alliance Town Center on the 9500 block of Sage Meadow Trail at about 12:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound and soon learned he'd reportedly been involved in a crash in the shopping center parking lot.

Police said a driver was hit near an Olive Garden restaurant and then followed the other driver until they both stopped a short distance away near Dick's Sporting Goods.

It was there that the shooting took place, police said, with one driver shooting the other driver.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The man's identity will be released after his family has been notified of his death.

It's not immediately clear if the driver who shot the other driver was in custody or what charges the person may face.

NBC 5 saw one man who had been handcuffed and was taken away on a stretcher with unknown injuries. Officials have not said if that person is the same one killed in the shooting.

Fort Worth Police told NBC 5 that homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

At the scene, Fort Worth Police were seen investigating a black BMW sedan and a white sedan with Wisconsin plates. Both cars have front-end damage and it's not yet known which car belonged to which person.

Police also found two guns on the ground.

A witness told NBC 5 he saw a third, unidentified man draw his gun while police got to the scene. It is unclear what role, if any, the third man played in the incident.

