Man Injured in Shooting in Southeast Fort Worth

Forth Worth police are investigating a shooting incident in Southeast Fort Worth on Thursday.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East Patrol responded to a shooting at 3825 Village Creek at approximately 10:54 a.m.

A man in his 40's ran into a nursing home with several gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said the victim transported to the hospital via Medstar with non-life threatening wounds.

According to police, the victim was not cooperating with officers on the scene with this investigation.