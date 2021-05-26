Man Indicted for Manslaughter After Neighbor Fatally Shot Through Wall

A Collin County grand jury indicted a 22-year-old man on a manslaughter charge after police say a bullet was fired from his apartment, entered a separate apartment, and struck and killed another man.

McKinney police officers conducting a welfare check on Friday, March 5 at an apartment in the 1900 block of Grassmere Lane discovered 27-year-old Brandon Power dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said during the investigation, officers discovered a gun was fired from a neighboring apartment and the bullet struck Power.

Detectives arrested Michael Parker Jr., 22, and charged him with manslaughter, police said.

McKinney Police Department

Parker was arrested and has been in the Collin County Jail since his arrest. He's being held on a $100,000 bond for the manslaughter charge and a $50,000 bond for possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Robinson at 972-547-2771.