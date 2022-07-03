THE COLONY

Man From The Colony Arrested in Connection to Online Threats Made Against Supreme Court

Getty Images

Police have arrested a man in The Colony and accused him of threatening to kill Supreme Court Justices following the decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade.

The Colony Police Department was contacted by the FBI on Friday shortly after 9:30 p.m. regarding threats of violence made on Twitter towards The Supreme Court.

The suspect accused of making those threats was believed to reside in The Colony, police said.

According to police, officers searched the residence that the subject was believed to live in but the subject was not initially found.

In conjunction with the FBI, detectives from The Colony Police Department's Criminal Investigative Division conducted an investigation and obtained probable cause for an arrest warrant, police said.

Officers returned to the suspect's residence, located the him, and placed him under arrest for making terroristic threats.

The suspect was identified as Mikeal Deshawn Archambault. He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

THE COLONYSupreme CourtabortionRoe v. WadeThe Colony Police Department
