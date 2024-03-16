Police are searching for a gunman after a man was found mortally wounded by gunfire outside a home in a Dallas neighborhood overnight.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to the 1700 block of Mentor Avenue around 12:45 a.m. after a call about a welfare check.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 31-year-old Christopher Hawkins lying on the ground outside of a home with a gunshot wound.

Hawkins was unresponsive, and despite medical personnel trying to save his life, Hawkins died at the scene from his injuries.

Dallas Police's SWAT Unit executed a search warrant at the home but found no one inside, authorities said.

The fatal shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or by email at phillip.wheeler@dallaspolice.gov.