Man Fatally Shoots Robbery Suspect in West Dallas

A suspected robber was fatally shot Friday night when he approached a group of people having a cookout in West Dallas and demanded property, police say.

Witnesses told police that they were in their front patio in the 3400 block of Chicago Street shortly before midnight when three people approached the house.

Two of the people were armed with handguns and demanded property. A man who was visiting the residents pulled out a gun and shot one of the suspects, police said.

The man was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where he died. The two other people remained at-large Saturday afternoon.

The witnesses were interviewed by police and the man who shot the robbery suspect was released, police said.

The case is pending a grand jury referral.

The man who fired the weapon is licensed to carry a handgun, police said.