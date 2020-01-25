Man Dies After Possible Greenville Road Rage Stabbing, Officials Say

A man died Saturday morning after a stabbing Friday night in Greenville that officials say they believe is the result of road rage.
The man, who was not identified, died at 10:42 a.m. Saturday after he was stabbed shortly before 8 p.m. Friday in Greenville, according to a city official.
The city said police officers responded to a Walgreens and found the man suffering from mutliple stab wounds. He was then taken by ambulance to Greenville's aiport and flown to a Dallas-area hosptial.
The stabbing may have happened near the interesction of Interstate 30 and Wesley Street, the city official said. The man who was stabbed was in a black Dodge truck and the suspect may have been in a passenger car.
The man's identity was not released because his family had not yet been identified.
The city said the only description of the suspect was that he was a "light-skinned white male."
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900.