Man Dies After Being Shot in Fort Worth: Police

NBC 5 News

A man died after being shot in the head Thursday, Fort Worth police said.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call at the 100 block of South Riverside Drive shortly before noon.

According to police, two men were approached by a third man at the location who allegedly wanted a bicycle.

After a verbal argument, the third man shot one of the other men in the head and took the bicycle, police said.

The man shot was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The alleged suspect fled on foot after discovering that a tire on the bicycle was flat, police said.

