Man Dead After Wounding Girlfriend in Shooting at Arlington Home: Police

A man is dead after shooting and wounding his girlfriend Saturday night at an Arlington home, police say.

Officers responded about 10:45 p.m. to a domestic disturbance call in the 600 block of Lillard Road, and found a 53-year-old man dead near the doorway.

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office identified the man as Darryl Rashawn Williams.

The officers also found Williams' girlfriend with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators think a relative of the woman, who lives nearby, went over to the house with her boyfriend at some point during the altercation. Williams began shooting inside the home, striking his girlfriend, police said.

The other man fired at Williams, fatally shooting him, police said.

Everyone remained on scene until police arrived, and no arrests have been made.

