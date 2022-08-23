Man Arrested, Accused of Murder in Death of Canales Furniture Delivery Driver

Authorities in Fort Worth confirm the arrest of a man accused of the murder of a Canales Furniture store delivery driver.

Fort Worth Police told NBC 5 on Aug. 5 that a man, later identified as Fabricio Rivera-Perez, was delivering furniture on the 3800 block of Reed Street when someone stole his company's delivery truck.

Police initially told NBC 5 that the man had been shot, but later revised their statement to say they weren't yet sure how the man died and that he may have died after jumping or falling from the truck.

Since then, investigators have been searching for the person who took the truck. On Tuesday, police said they'd arrested 28-year-old Carlos Valdez and charged him with murder.

NBC 5 News, Tarrant County Jail

No other details about the investigation have been released.

The day Rivera was killed, Canales Furniture released the following statement.

"To our community, It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we regret to inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, who passed away today," Canales said in a statement shared with NBC 5. "We will miss him more than words can express. He was not just our coworker but part of the families who complete Canales Furniture. We are asking you to join us in prayer for the peace of his soul. May God give strength to his family members to cope with this huge loss."