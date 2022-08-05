Furniture Delivery Driver Killed in Fort Worth

A furniture delivery driver was killed in Fort Worth Friday morning during a carjacking, police say.

Fort Worth police told NBC 5 that a man was delivering furniture on the 3800 block of Reed Street when he was killed during a carjacking of the company truck.

Police arrived to find the man dead in the street. The truck, police said, was found a few blocks away.

No arrests have been made and no description of the man's killer has been provided.

