Fort Worth

Furniture Delivery Driver Killed in Fort Worth

Sergio Alvarado/Telemundo 39

A furniture delivery driver was killed in Fort Worth Friday morning during a carjacking, police say.

Fort Worth police told NBC 5 that a man was delivering furniture on the 3800 block of Reed Street when he was killed during a carjacking of the company truck.

Police arrived to find the man dead in the street. The truck, police said, was found a few blocks away.

No arrests have been made and no description of the man's killer has been provided.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.
Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth policefort worth homicide
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us