Making Summer Plans at Six Flags? New Rides, Enhancements Underway

Have you made your summer plans yet? It might be time to revisit an old favorite.

If you haven't been to Six Flags Over Texas in a minute, there are some big changes you need to know about.

The theme park is in the middle of a multi-year transformation.

When you come back for the summer season, park visitors will see freshly painted buildings, new landscaping, updated entry gates, and an open midway around the historic Star Mall.

Enhancements and construction on many projects will continue throughout the park over the course of the year.

"We have some big ideas and big plans for the park, I think what you see visually is a testament to what we plan on continuing to do,” said Sharon Parker, the newly appointed general manager of Six Flags Over Texas.

All of these changes will be overseen by Parker, who happens to be making history as the first black woman to have such a role in the entire company. She has been with the park for 15 years, serving as Communications Manager and most recently as Director of Marketing, Sales and Entertainment.

"My goal is just to make sure that I provide the support that's needed to help us move forward,” Parker said.

Other big changes include the cashless operation that started during the pandemic. Park officials will make that permanent.

Patrons will need credit cards or the mobile app to pay for pretty much everything. You will have the option of loading cash onto payments as well.

There a few changes happening to the food experience as well.

Patrick Desmond, a culinary expert with 30 years experience as a chef, is taking over a new role as the food and beverage director for the entire company. He will oversee the culinary experience at all Six Flags parks and has already come up with some new items on the menu.

New offerings include pig wings, pizza calzones, and fried peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

But maybe hold off on eating that before riding this:

Six Flags is introducing the all new Extreme Flying Experience.

Park officials basically modified the Texas SkyScreamer swing ride by trading in a traditional seat for a flight suit to soar “belly-down,” 400 feet in the air at 40 miles per hour. It’s made to feel like riders are literally flying.

There's also two brand new rides that are opening up this summer that are almost done with construction – Pirates of Speelunker Cave, which is a re-imaging of the park’s The Cave dark ride, and AQUAMAN: Power Wave, a multi-launch water coaster.

Six Flags Over Texas is currently open on weekends only but will transition to daily hours starting the week of May 30.

Click here for more information about tickets and park hours.