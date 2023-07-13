Major League Cricket played in Grand Prairie has fans excited for the sport

In Texas, there is a new type of cricket in town: the game of cricket. It has people swarming with excitement at the Grand Prairie Stadium.

“Oh yes, cricket in America, it's really exciting,” cricket fan Arvind Rangamani said.

"I've never been more excited to watch like a baseball game or something, this is much bigger,” cricket fan Marcus Briggle said.

The Briggle family drove from south Texas and made a vacation of being here for the first-ever Major League Cricket game in the nation.

"We have been cricket mad for about a year now,” Justin Briggle from the Houston area said. “We found out about Major League Cricket. Found out it's happening here. So, we drove up from the Houston area and here we are."

The Super Kings of Texas taking on the LA Knight Riders.

In the stadium, there are the normal souvenirs, food, and festivities.

On the field, the action may look a little different than sports Texans are used to watching. But for cricket fans this is action they never thought they'd see played in the U.S.

"I mean it's huge because all the players are like professional players,” cricket fan and player Pranav Narsetty said. “So, definitely like, we've been watching these players on TV for so long and now we get to see them in person so it's cool."

This outdoor game in the Texas heat may seem unbearable. But for some fans, the heat is no big deal.

"I'm from India,” Rangamani said. “This is OK for us. We got weather hotter than this so it is hot, hotter, or hottest. So, this is fine for us. This is good cricket weather."

This was game one of what people here say is only going to grow and get bigger.

"We play cricket now,” Briggle said. “My son plays cricket. I play cricket. Second most popular sport in the world so it's growing in the U.S."