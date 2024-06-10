WATCH LIVE: Arlington police hold news conference following fatal officer-involved shooting

The Arlington Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident took place late Sunday night at a city park in the 6500 block of South Cooper Street.

Initial reports indicated the officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call at the time of the incident.

Police later confirmed that an adult male was dead and that no police officers were injured.

The individual killed was later identified as 42-year-old Shannon Boyd of Irving.

Arlington police said they will have a news conference at 10 a.m. on Monday morning to provide additional information about the shooting.

