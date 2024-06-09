Four shot in Deep Ellum, including 17-year-old victim in critical condition

Community leaders in Dallas are renewing their calls for action on gun violence after four people were shot on the street in Deep Ellum early Sunday morning.

Three of the victims were hospitalized in stable condition, while police said a 17-year-old is facing critical injuries.

Police said it happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Elm Street and North Crowdus Street.

Cell phone video from witnesses showed the moments after gunshots rang out in Deep Ellum.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

At 10 on @NBCDFW: Video from witnesses shows the moments after 4 people were shot in Deep Ellum around 3 AM, leaving a 17-year-old in critical condition.



Gun violence advocates say more has to be done to protect teens - and they’re calling for more police presence in Deep Ellum. pic.twitter.com/AlxY4f2wf7 — Keenan Willard (@KeenanNBC5) June 10, 2024

The video showed multiple victims lying by the side of the road, being treated by paramedics and bystanders who were trying to put pressure on their injuries.

NBC 5 contacted the Dallas Police Department to ask if they were using this video in their investigation.

“We are trying to prevent instances like what happened last night from happening in our city,” said Antong Lucky with Urban Specialists. “We’re trying to create a pause.”

Gun violence activists in Dallas said this shooting showed the need for them to continue their work.

Hours before the incident, Antong Lucky’s organization, The Urban Specialists, held its latest Killin’ Ain’t Cool rally, trying to send a positive message to young people in the community about the resources available.

“And then to wake up the next morning to what happened in Deep Ellum is very frustrating and disappointing, to say the least,” Lucky said.

Witnesses to the early morning shooting told NBC 5 that some of the victims appeared to have been hit by stray bullets.

Activists said regardless of what led up to the shooting, they were concerned that one of the victims was a teenager.

“A 17-year-old young person out at 3:00 in the morning, that has to be addressed,” said Lucky. “We can no longer allow these types of instances to happen in our city.”

Dallas police have not named any suspects or announced arrests in the incident.

As the investigation progressed, some in the community believed a stronger police presence was needed in Deep Ellum.

“I would love to see some more efforts towards enforcement around our places where we go kick it and we have fun at,” Lucky said.

NBC 5 reached out to Dallas police to ask for a response to calls for more police presence in Deep Ellum, and we’re waiting to hear back.

In the city’s public safety committee meeting Monday afternoon, police leaders are set to give an update on their Violent Crime Reduction Plan.