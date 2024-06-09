Bags of antisemitic, homophobic flyers found in North Texas town during Pride Month

Police are investigating after hundreds of plastic bags containing antisemitic flyers were found scattered around a Flower Mound neighborhood on Saturday.

The Flower Mound Police Department said it received multiple calls from residents around 4 p.m. on June 8 regarding zip-loc bags containing hateful, antisemitic content found near their homes.

Hundreds of these bags were thrown by what witnesses described as two unidentified white men who were traveling in an older Nissan sedan, according to authorities.

The message inside showed colorful images of the Star of David and included a slogan stating, “Every single aspect of the LGTBQ+ movement is Jewish.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Following the slogan was a list of notable figures in the Jewish community, including Harvey Milk, Jazz Jennings, Jennifer Pritzker, and Magnus Hirschfeld.

On the same flyer, it listed a Bible scripture and more derogatory information about the Jewish community, pushing readers to the website of a group called Goyim Defense League, which is known nationwide by agencies that monitor hate groups.

There was also another flyer that said "White Lives Matter" with a Nazi swastika symbol printed beneath.

Flower Mound Police Flyers filled with antisemitic language were distributed in Flower Mound, Texas, on June 8, 2024.

Flower Mound Police said they could not find the people responsible after investigating the area.

Residents are urged to call 911 if they have any information about the incident or if the alleged suspects return to Flower Mound.