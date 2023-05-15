Loved Ones Hold Celebration of Life Service for Security Guard Killed in Allen Mass Shooting

It's been more than a week since a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets left 8 people dead and 7 others injured.

One of those killed, Christian LaCour, died while trying to save others.

On Monday, his family held what they described as a celebration of life for the 20-year-old Farmersville native in a private service at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen.

His family said LaCour was always about comforting and encouraging others to be their true selves, which is why those who attended the service were asked to wear jeans and t-shirts with their favorite musical band, cartoon, video game, movie, Sci-Fi, fantasy, comic book or anime. These were all things the family said brought joy to their son.

People also wore red and black, LaCour's favorite colors.

In a statement, the mayor of Farmersville said:

"Despite their deeply tragic loss, the LaCour family displayed and epitomized the type of positivity, love and spirit in celebrating Christian’s life that our community, state and nation needs to bring healing and peace.

Christian was light and hope to many and remembering him will hopefully spurn us all on to love and care for each other better."

LaCour graduated from Farmersville High School in 2021. After his senior year, he joined Allied Universal as a security guard and was training to become a supervisor, according to the company.

He was working at the time the chaos erupted at the mall. Last week, Allen Police credited LaCour for his heroic acts.

"We must also acknowledge the bravery of Allied Security Guard Christian LaCour, who evacuated one individual to safety and was shot while courageously remaining to help others," said Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey in a news conference last Tuesday.