Family Remembers Security Guard Killed in Allen Outlets Shooting as ‘A Beautiful Soul'

Following Saturday’s deadly shooting at Allen Premium Outlets, officials confirmed eight people had been killed. Sunday, the family of Christian LaCour confirmed the 20-year-old Farmersville resident was among those eight victims.

LaCour's father told NBC 5 he was working as a security guard at the outlets at the time of the shooting.

In a social media post, LaCour’s grandmother called the 20-year-old “a beautiful soul… with goals for his future.” Another family member wrote, “There will forever be a void.”

NBC 5 News

Medical City McKinney reported Sunday that it was still caring for four of the victims, three of whom remained in critical condition. A fifth was transported to Medical City Plano and a sixth to Medical City Children’s Hospital.

The hospital said those it treated ranged in age from five to 61.

In a statement, the hospital wrote:

“Our emergency, trauma, surgical, ICU and nursing teams responded to this tragic event with speed, skill and tremendous compassion for the patients, their families and each other. We are privileged to work alongside and stand with the first responders, victims, their loved ones and the North Texas community at this time.” Medical City

With the outpouring of support for the victims of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for all verified fundraisers related to the shooting. The online fundraising platform said it was working around the clock to make sure that all funds donated go directly to survivors or the families of victims.