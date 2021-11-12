Love Field Law Enforcement Building Renamed to Honor Fallen Officer

Friday, the Law Enforcement Building at Dallas Love Field Airport will be renamed in honor of Sgt. Michael Smith, one of the five police officers who were killed in an ambush in downtown Dallas on July 7, 2016.

Smith was with the Dallas Police Department for 28 years and spent time as a part of the DPD Love Field Unit.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

In September 2021, the Dallas City Council approved the name change.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia and city leaders will hold a special ceremony to unveil a plaque and signage that will stand as a reminder of Smith’s sacrifice.