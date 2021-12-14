Lone Star HS to Reopen Wednesday With Restrictions; Other Schools Concerned About Threats

School resources officers are urging parents not to panic, but say there is definitely an increase in threats of violence at schools across Texas including Lone Star High School in Frisco.

The school, which was closed Monday and Tuesday due to unspecific security threats received on social media, will reopen Wednesday.

Sources told NBC 5 the district would give the all-clear Tuesday afternoon in a letter to parents and that when students return it'll be without backpacks and large bags.

Nearly a dozen schools across North Texas have reported threats of school violence this past week some referring to actual school shootings around the nation.

"It's all over the place, 9 out of 10 times it turns out to be nothing, thankfully," said President of the Texas Association of Student Resource Officers, Jeff Foley,

Foley said threats are increasing, but most of the time it's for attention.

"I've heard some kids say it's simply a way to get out of school, in Frisco they've canceled classes which sounds like there's a threat that's got some substance behind it to warrant that type of response," he said. "It's on the increase and I think it's more to get responses out of people."

If he's right, it's working.

"My daughter did not want to go back to school and she was very serious," said Lillian Hill, whose daughter is in Middle School at Fossil Hill in Keller ISD.

Forest Hill had a threat of a shooting and attacks on female students Friday.

It spread so much on social media parents showed up throughout the day pulling their kids from school. Hill said her daughter is still concerned.

"She's hugging me every morning and giving me a kiss," she said.

Hill said that's unusual behavior to happen each day.

Schools, parents, and police are not aware of any social media challenges behind this sudden rise in threats on campus.

School leaders are trying to limit disruptions but many parents are pushing for them to not take any chances as school violence increases across America.