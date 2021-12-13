Classes Canceled at Frisco ISD High School After Social Media Threats

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger is available in the player above. From time to time the video may drop out to black -- this is normal and the feed will return shortly.

Classes were canceled Monday at a high school campus in Frisco following social media threats over the weekend, school district administrators say.

All classes and events Monday at Lone Star High School in the Frisco Independent School District were canceled "to best ensure the safety of our students and staff members," the district said in a statement to NBC 5.

The closure follows information received Sunday in relation to a threat made against the school Friday on social media, the district said. A second threat was received through an email Sunday evening.

“There is currently no evidence that substantiates the credibility of the social media threat,” Lone Star High School Principal Keith Tolleson wrote in an email to parents that was obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

When classes resume, students will not be allowed to bring their backpacks for the entire week, The News reports.

The Frisco Police department is at the Lone Star campus investigating the origin of the threats.

"The safety and security of students and staff is of the utmost importance to Frisco ISD," the district said. "At this time, only classes for Monday are canceled, but more information regarding when classes will resume will be communicated as soon as possible."

Students and parents who have information about the social media post or threatening letter are asked to call Frisco police at 972-292-6010. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting the word “FriscoPD” and the tip information to 847411 (tip411). All students and staff are also encouraged to use the anonymous STOPit app to report anything of concern to school officials.