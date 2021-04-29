Local Art Students Finalists to Win $50,000 in Vans Custom Culture Competition

Cedar Hill High School's art department is one of the 50 finalists chosen out of 250 schools across the country to compete in the Vans Custom Culture Competition.

Vans sent the school’s students shoes to customize using two different themes: Hometown Pride and Head in the Clouds.

“Our scholars designed our winning shoes as cowboy boots and the Dallas skyline. It’s now up to the community to vote us as the grand prize winner,” Visual Arts teacher Danielle Johnson said.

Students said winning the prize money is more important now than ever before. The grand prize-winning school will be awarded $50,000.

“Art teachers would be able to provide more materials for the students and make more room for them to express themselves,” Cedar Hill HS sophomore Jazmyn Allen said.

The competition has also been a bright spot in a year that was affected by the pandemic.

“Being in this group and being able to experience this was one of the best moments of this year,” junior Chloey Batiste said. "With us having to deal with COVID and all the protocols that come along with it, school never felt as exciting as it used to be. The Vans competition gave me a feeling of the fun and excitement that I used to have for school. It allowed me to safely meet new people and for us to come together to create art.”

Voting is open until May 7 and 7 p.m.