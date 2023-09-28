Texas Lottery

Lewisville resident wins $1 million in Texas Lottery scratch-off game

By NBCDFW Staff

Another North Texas resident has won a $1 million prize in the Texas Lottery's Millionaire Maker scratch-off game.

The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Lewisville resident claimed a top $1 million prize.

The ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #2346, located at 640 W. FM 3040, in Lewisville. The winner asked to remain anonymous.

Texas Lottery says this was the first of 15 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

On Sept. 18, someone in Granbury won $1 million from the Million Dollar Loteria's scratch ticket game.

Earlier this month, a McKinney resident won the $17 million Texas Lotto jackpot and took home over $6 million.

Millionaire Maker offers more than $200 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.54, including break-even prizes.

