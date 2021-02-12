Lewisville

Lewisville Police Department Begins Neighborhood Alley Speed Enforcement Program

By City ordinance, the maximum speed limit in any alley within the city limits is 10 miles per hour

The Lewisville Police Department has announced the beginning of a new neighborhood alley speed enforcement program.

Police said the program was created in response to growing resident concerns.

According to Lewisville Police, under the Mass Alleyway Speed Enforcement program, officers are sent to random neighborhoods once a month to patrol.

The officers' priority is to monitor drivers in alleyways, but they will also keep tabs on traffic on the main streets, police said.

Lewisville police said this program will be conducted as part of normal traffic unit functions. 

By City ordinance, the maximum speed limit in any alley within the city limits is 10 miles per hour, Lewisville police said.

The Lewisville Police Department said it conducted its first Mass Alleyway Speed Enforcement patrol earlier this month.

On that day, 12 drivers received citations for speeding and 11 others received warnings, police said.

Police said the amount a driver will be fined for speeding in an alley is based on how much over the limit the driver is going.

