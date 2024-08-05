Laura Harris in Paris: North Texans to watch on 8/5

It's day 10 of the Paris Olympics and there are several North Texans we are following Monday.

Mixed team skeet qualifiers and finals are on Monday. The qualifiers will feature four-time Olympic gold medalist Vincent Hancock as well as his student and bronze medal skeet shooter Austen Smith (Keller). Also competing in mixed skeet is Conner Prince of Burleson, who just took silver in the men’s skeet shooting event.

Hancock is now the sixth Olympian ever to win four gold medals in the same event, joining Al Oerter (USA, discus), Paul Elvstrom (Denmark, sailing one-person class), Carl Lewis (USA, long jump), Michael Phelps (USA, 200m individual medley), and Mijain Lopez (Cuba, Greco-Roman heavyweight). He is the first shooting Olympian to accomplish this feat.

The Americans will continue their quest for back-to-back gold medals in women’s 3x3. TCU guard Hailey Van Lith is on that team. It’s been quite the turnaround for them, after losing their first three games, they won four straight, putting themselves in the semi-final against Spain. If they win that game, they will be on the court for the gold medal match tonight.

Joseph Brown will be competing in men’s discus. Qualifiers for the Mansfield native start on Monday. The final will be on Tuesday.