2024 Paris Olympics

Mansfield's Joseph Brown makes Olympic debut in discus 

By Laura Harris

NBC Universal, Inc.

Manfield’s Joseph Brown was the self-proclaimed underdog at the Paris Olympics in men’s discus.

The Texas A&M- Commerce graduate missed the Tokyo Olympics after placing last in the U.S. trials, but at Trials this spring, he finished in the top three, qualifying for Paris.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to throw for the marks needed to qualify for the final.

“After that last throw, I was figuring out what I needed to do technically to get more consistent and have those big throws consistently,” Brown said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

He finished 10th in his group with a throw of 61.68, below the qualification of 66.

But he is already looking to what’s after the Olympics.

“Keep on training, and get ready for World Championships next year, and the next Olympics, yeah, hopefully,” Brown said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Crime and Courts 13 hours ago

Grand jury will decide charges in fatal shooting involving security guard at Dallas motel

Bedford 17 hours ago

Woman faces charges after standoff shut downs US 183 in Bedford

Just before coming to the Olympics, Brown told NBC 5 that this was going to be his last chance at an Olympic medal because he planned to retire from the sport. That sentiment changes with the experience.

“It wasn’t what I was hoping for, but now that I know I can get out here with these guys, I think I want to try again,” Brown said.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us