Mansfield's Joseph Brown makes Olympic debut in discus 

Manfield’s Joseph Brown was the self-proclaimed underdog at the Paris Olympics in men’s discus.

The Texas A&M- Commerce graduate missed the Tokyo Olympics after placing last in the U.S. trials, but at Trials this spring, he finished in the top three, qualifying for Paris.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to throw for the marks needed to qualify for the final.

“After that last throw, I was figuring out what I needed to do technically to get more consistent and have those big throws consistently,” Brown said.

He finished 10th in his group with a throw of 61.68, below the qualification of 66.

But he is already looking to what’s after the Olympics.

“Keep on training, and get ready for World Championships next year, and the next Olympics, yeah, hopefully,” Brown said.

Just before coming to the Olympics, Brown told NBC 5 that this was going to be his last chance at an Olympic medal because he planned to retire from the sport. That sentiment changes with the experience.

“It wasn’t what I was hoping for, but now that I know I can get out here with these guys, I think I want to try again,” Brown said.