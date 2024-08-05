2024 Paris Olympics

North Texas skeet shooters win team silver in mixed skeet

Hancock and Smith take silver, while Prince and Vizzi did not advance to the final

By Laura Harris

What a week it has been for the North Texans of USA Shooting.

After winning his fourth career gold medal at the Paris Olympics, Vincent Hancock, who lives in Denton County, can add a silver to his Olympic story.

Hancock and his student, Austen Smith, from Keller, won silver in the mixed skeet competition on Monday at Chateauroux Shooting Range. The team from Italy took the gold.

It’s still an incredible story for Hancock and Smith. Smith, a two-time Olympian, is coached by Hancock and just won silver in the individual women’s competition over the weekend. Before the mixed competition, Smith talked about her individual Olympic medal win.

“I am elated. I am over the moon and loving every moment of it. Just to have an Olympic medal is my dream,” Smith said.

Hancock, who is a five-time Olympian, also coaches Conner Prince from Burleson. Prince won a silver medal, just behind Hancock, in the individual tournament over the weekend. Prince and his partner, Dania Vizzi of Tampa, Florida, did not advance to the final round in mixed skeet on Monday.

