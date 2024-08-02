2024 Paris Olympics

North Texas student, teacher advance in Skeet Shooting at the Paris Olympics

Men's Skeet Finals are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3

By Laura Harris

The teacher versus the student is becoming a reality for Vincent Hancock, who lives in Denton County, and Conner Prince, who is from Burleson.

The two shot their way into the second qualification round Saturday at the Paris Olympics.

Hancock, Prince's coach, has won three gold medals in Beijing (2008), London (2012), and Tokyo (2020), held in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic). After London, he became the first Olympic skeet shooter to win gold medals in the same event in consecutive Olympic Games.

His winning ways started early. Hancock started competing in skeet shooting when he was just 11 years old. When he was 16, he won his first World Championship title in men’s skeet and won the International Shooting Sport Federation’s Shooter of the Year award.

He’s hoping to continue them.

While Hancock is a seasoned veteran at the Olympics, this is Prince’s first shot at an Olympic medal.

“If you would have told me I would be going to the Paris Olympics 10 years ago I would have laughed in your face,” he told NBC 5 in the spring just after learning he had made the American team in skeet shooting.

The two will go head-to-head in the second qualifier Saturday afternoon at the Chateauroux Shooting Center in Paris.

play

The men's skeet final is at 8:30 a.m. CT on Saturday and will air on CNBC.

