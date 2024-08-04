Keller's Austen Smith wins bronze in women's skeet shooting at Paris Olympics

Austen Smith’s second Olympic appearance proved to be the chance she needed for a medal.

The Keller native won her first Olympic medal.

Smith told NBC 5 in the spring that she was ready for her second Olympics and for a bit of a different experience than the previous one.

“It has been overwhelming. It never gets old, especially the second time around. Tokyo was a great experience, but just with the way the COVID was and now I finally get to have that experience with my family,” Smith said in March. “One thing I am really working on this time is the mental game. That was one thing I was really struggling with a little but by last Games.”

Her coach, Vincent Hancock who lives in Denton County, won his fourth gold medal in men’s skeet on Saturday. Hancock’s other student, Conner Prince from Burleson, won the silver just behind him.

Smith’s story isn’t over yet at the Paris Olympics. She will have a chance to win a second medal with Hancock as they are set to compete in mixed skeet shooting on Monday.