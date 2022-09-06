‘A Bright Light:' Botham Jean's Sister Honors His Memory

From the street near Dallas Police Headquarters bearing his name to the mural depicting the young professional, Botham Jean is remembered and beloved for his faith and heart.

“Today is a difficult day for me and also for the church,” Pastor Berry said. “Especially when we think about how Botham died.”

The 2018 killing of Jean garnered international attention and outrage when he was shot by Amber Guyer, an off-duty Dallas Police Department patrol officer who entered his apartment, thinking it was her own.

“That was the one case that really truly got people to see we have a problem in this country,” said Daryl Washington, Jean family attorney.

Convicted of murder, Guyget is serving a 10-year sentence in Gatesville. She’s lost appeals but could be eligible for parole in two years.

“Every single day, I miss him,” Allisa Charles-Findley, Jean’s sister, said. “Today is just a reminder that it has been four years since I last spoke to him.”

Charles-Findley said her world went dark that day. Speaking from Saint Lucia, she has gone home to be close to family and Jean, who is buried there.

Visiting his gravesite this morning, Charles-Findley said time does not heal all wounds.

“The anniversaries get harder,” she said. “The pain gets stronger.”

Through therapy and by writing a book, “After Botham,” Charles-Findley found her faith again.

“The book is really my journey from losing Botham to just on my path of healing,” she said. The book is expected to be out next year.

Loved ones applaud changes made to policing including an executive order signed this year that reforms practices. Additionally, a state law bearing Botham’s name requires officers to keep body cameras on during investigations.

“What we have to realize is that young Black men are people too,” Pastor Berry said. “I’m not a threat to you just because I’m Black, I’m male and I’m big. I think that mindset has to change.”

Attorney Daryl Washington said a civil suit against the city, Guyget and the apartment complex is still not over.

“As egregious as this case was that this family should not still be going through this four years later,” Washington said.

For now, they ask that you not forget Botham’s name and the way he lived his life.

“It’s a fear of mine that, you know, as the years go by, people forget Botham Jean,” Charles-Findley said. “I don’t want that to happen. He was such a bright light and I just want to keep his name.”