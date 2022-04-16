Kids Offer Helping Hand in Habitat For Humanity Build in Dallas

Generations of families came together to make a difference in West Dallas on Saturday.

Dallas Habitat for Humanity hosted a Junior All-Stars Day, allowing the youngest volunteers to finally take part in the process of building a home for local families in need.

It's all a part of the Women Build Dallas Initiative, a project by Dallas Habitat which gifts a home every year to a hard working woman and her family. The project started in 2020 and is gifting a third home to a family this year.

“Around 69% of women that come through the program are women single head of households,” said Elizabeth Phillips of Dallas Habitat for Humanity.

This is the third year Dallas Habitat has embarked on the Women Build Dallas Project, a volunteer-led initiative that recognizes women as the true changemakers in the community.

On Saturday, former recipients of the homes and their children started the first efforts into this year’s Women Build home.

Joined by dozens of volunteers from nonprofit Project 16 – founded by local radio host Lady Jade – the kids painted sweet messages on a piece of wooden board that will go inside the frame of the home.

Organizers said it’s a symbolic effort that will last forever.

“To know that you got your hands dirty to help make this house happen for you, that you were there with your mother standing side-by-side and helping it come to life… it’s the foundation of what they’re building as a family. And they’re actually physically helping with that foundation. I can’t tell you what it means to them,” said Phillips.

They say it’s also important to get kids involved in projects like this is important, especially for those who come from struggling families.

“I think it’s important as far as them teaching my children that you can have a home. I’m the first in my family of siblings to purchase a home,” said Rosalinda Cortez, first recipient of Women Build Home. “So this is a future for my children to let them know that anything is possible. Go ahead and get your dream, you know?”