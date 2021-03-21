Keller Police Searching for Driver in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Keller police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver who fatally struck a 58-year-old man Saturday.

At about 6 p.m. Saturday, the victim and his wife were walking in the 1100 block of Johnson Road when a gray SUV veered off the road and hit the man, police said.

The driver fled and went eastbound on Keller-Smithfield Road. Witnesses reported last seeing the SUV on Keller Parkway, police said.

Police are asking local residents and businesses to review their security video footage around the time the hit-and-run happened.

Anyone with information may contact Det. Jensen at 817-743-4532 or email bjensen@cityofkeller.com.