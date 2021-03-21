KELLER

Keller Police Searching for Driver in Deadly Hit-and-Run

The hit and run happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 near the 1100 block of Johnson Road

By Demetrius Harper

Keller Public Safety

Keller police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver who fatally struck a 58-year-old man Saturday.

At about 6 p.m. Saturday, the victim and his wife were walking in the 1100 block of Johnson Road when a gray SUV veered off the road and hit the man, police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The driver fled and went eastbound on Keller-Smithfield Road. Witnesses reported last seeing the SUV on Keller Parkway, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 2 hours ago

Woman Killed, 4 Injured in Crash on I-20; 16-Year-Old Boy Arrested

Police are asking local residents and businesses to review their security video footage around the time the hit-and-run happened.

Anyone with information may contact Det. Jensen at 817-743-4532 or email bjensen@cityofkeller.com.

This article tagged under:

KELLERcrimehit and runKeller Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us