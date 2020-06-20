Man Wanted in Ex-Wife's Slaying in Keller Found Dead in Truck at Midlothian Walmart

The man suspected of killing his ex-wife Tuesday was found dead Saturday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Midlothian, Keller police say.

Police had been searching for Mark Bowen Stanush, 59, in connection with the death of his ex-wife, Teresa Anne Salyer.

Salyer, 58, was fatally shot Tuesday night at a home in the 500 block of Manchester Court in Keller, police said.

Police had issued a warrant for Stanush's arrest and cautioned that he might be armed.

Stanush's body was found at 11:22 a.m. in his black Toyota Tundra, which was parked at the Walmart off U.S. Highway 67, Midlothian police said.