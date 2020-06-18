Keller Man Wanted in Connection With Ex-Wife's Slaying

Keller police are asking for help finding a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of his ex-wife Tuesday night.

Homicide detectives are looking for 59-year-old Mark Bowen Stanush. Investigators said he was at a home on the 500 block of Manchester Court Tuesday night where his ex-wife, 58-year-old Teresa Anne Salyer, was shot and killed.

Police said they have issued a warrant for Stanush's arrest, but they have not said what the charge is.

Stanush was last seen driving a black 2019 Toyota Tundra, with Texas license plate MSJ 3207. Police cautioned Stanush "may still be armed and should not be approached by members of the public."

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to cell 911 or Detective Jordan Potter, 817-743-4536.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.