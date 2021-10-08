Keller ISD Band Director Arrested for Indecency With a Child

A Keller ISD band director has been arrested and charged with three counts of indecency with a child.

Jedidiah Maus was the Director of Bands at Keller Middle and Keller Bear Creek Intermediate School.

Keller Police Department

Investigators said in early September, the Keller Police Department received a report from Keller ISD of a teacher, Maus, exposing himself to a student.

The Keller Police Department and Keller ISD immediately began an investigation.

A total of three victims have now been identified.

An arrest warrant details that one of the incidents happened on Friday, Sept. 10 and that Maus was officially placed on administrative leave and no longer had access to the building on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The warrant goes on to detail how Maus exposed himself to a male student while in the boys' bathroom.

The investigation is still active, and anyone with information related to this case are encouraged to contact the Keller Police Department at 817-743-4600 or CrimeTips@cityofkeller.com

Keller ISD released a statement Friday afternoon saying,

"Unfortunately, we must share with you that a Keller Middle School-Bear Creek Intermediate Band Director was arrested today and charged with indecency with a child, following a criminal investigation by the Keller Police Department (KPD). We know this is extremely upsetting, but we wanted to let you know since the local media outlets will most likely report this news soon, and may have done so already.



Our privacy policies prohibit the District from discussing personnel matters; however, we do want to assure you that Keller ISD reported this matter to law enforcement and is fully cooperating with the authorities' investigation. Families of any students impacted by this situation have already received communication from the school district; but, as always, if your student ever expresses that they feel unsafe in any way at school, please contact us. If your student shares specific information that you believe is related to this case, please notify KPD right away.



The Keller ISD Intervention Counseling Department will provide additional support for anyone who needs help processing this news. In addition, the District’s Student Services Department will be on our campuses to help answer questions. Please understand that, because it is a police investigation, we may not have all the answers, but we will do all that we can to provide you with accurate information.



By working together during this difficult time, we can provide our students with the care and support they so deserve.



Sincerely,



Amanda Burruel

Principal

Keller Middle School



Brenda Riebkes

Principal

Bear Creek Intermediate School