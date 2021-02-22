Keene Without Drinkable Water Following Problems Caused by Winter Storm

The Johnson County city of Keene has been without drinkable water since Friday due to problems caused by last week's winter storm.

According to city officials, a myriad of weather-related issues caused the city’s water supply to become limited. Among the contributing problems were issues with pumps due to the widespread power outage.

“Without that electricity, pumps couldn’t pump the water and because of that during that time a lot of pipes and pumps and valves froze,” Keene Emergency Management Coordinator Dan Warner said.

Warner said the water supply should be fully restored by Tuesday afternoon and safe to drink by the end of the week.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“It has been a real challenge for us, but what I love about our students are they are flexible and service-oriented,” said Dr. Ken Shaw, President of Southwestern Adventist University in Keene.

Shaw said about 300 on-campus students have taken the outage in stride, with some assisting in the distribution of bottled water to residents.