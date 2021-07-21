Kaufman County Sets Curfew For Minors, Citing Increase in Juvenile Crime

Minors in Kaufman County now have a curfew.

The Kaufman County Commissioners' Court approved the curfew for minors unanimously Tuesday.

The curfew will restrict minors from being out in public from midnight until 6 a.m. during the summer months and from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. while school is in session.

Although several Kaufman County cities already have curfews for minors, the Kaufman County-approved curfew will take effect in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Several government officials, including the Kaufman County sheriff and district attorney, proposed the curfew to the Commissioners' Court on July 6, claiming a significant increase in juvenile crime over the past three years.

The curfew would issue a misdemeanor citation with a $100 fine for the first violation and up to a $500 fine for subsequent violations.

Exceptions include for minors in the company of their parent or guardian, on an errand authorized by a parent or guardian, school-related activities employment activity and emergencies.

“The purpose of the policy is not to arrest children, but it will allow a deputy to have contact with that child and ask questions,” said Kaufman County District Attorney Erleigh Wiley, when the curfew was first proposed. “We are going to notify parents if their children are out after midnight.”

Parents and guardians could also be cited with a misdemeanor and subject to a fine if a minor is cited for violating the curfew.