Kaufman County Considers Curfew for Minors

Kaufman County is considering implementing a curfew for minors in the unincorporated areas of the county to help protect minors from crime. While many Kaufman County cities already have curfews for minors, there is nothing in place in the unincorporated areas of the county.

The proposed curfew was brought to the Commissioners' Court on Tuesday, July 6 by government officials based on the significant increase in juvenile crime over the past three years. The curfew would restrict minors from being out in public from midnight until 6 a.m. during the summer months, and from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. while school is in session.

The order allows exceptions for minors in the company of their parent or guardian, minors who are on an errand authorized by their parent or guardian, school-related activities, legal employment activity, and emergencies.

The curfew would include a proposed misdemeanor citation with a $100 fine for the first violation, and up to a $500 fine for subsequent violations. Should a juvenile be cited for violating the curfew, the parent or guardian could also be cited with a Class C Misdemeanor and subject to a fine. Parents will immediately be notified to ensure the minor's safety.

"Our parents told us back in the day nothing happens good after midnight," said Sheriff Beavers. "We're just here to save kids' lives and stop crime and violence in our county."

"The purpose of the policy is not to arrest children, but it will allow a deputy to have contact with that child and ask questions," said Kaufman County District Attorney Erleigh Wiley. "We are going to notify parents if their children are out after midnight."

"Because crime is up across the U.S., we want to help the youth of Kaufman County stay safe while they are out in the community in the late-night hours," said Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards. "We believe this curfew will help heighten awareness of the dangers of being exposed to criminal activity late at night."

Residents of Kaufman County are invited to learn more about the proposed curfew and share their comments and concerns during a public hearing at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, during the Commissioners' Court Meeting.

The meeting will be held at the Courthouse Annex Courtroom, located at 100 N. Washington Street in Kaufman, TX. Kaufman residents may also watch the meeting live by going to the county website here.

Residents may provide comments or concerns during the public hearing on July 20, or submit comments by emailing info@kaufmancounty.net, click here.