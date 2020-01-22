K-pop Band BTS to Play 2 Shows at the Cotton Bowl

The Cotton Bowl is adding a new name to the lineup this May.

K-pop band BTS is coming to Dallas later this year on their new "Map of the Soul" tour.

The South Korean boy band will play shows on May 9th and 10th at the iconic fair venue.

The "Map of the Soul" tour marks the band's highly anticipated return to North America and Europe after their massive world tour last year,

The tour will include 15 stadium dates in North America and six dates in Europe.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 7 at LiveNation.com.