Jury to decide fate of juvenile convicted in Lamar HS shooting

On Tuesday, the 15-year old behind a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington earlier this year will find out his fate in court.

The student pleaded "true" last week to capital murder and three counts of attempted capital murder. A jury will now begin the process to decide how much time he will spend behind bars.

The now convicted 15 year old – who is not being named because he is a minor – could face up to 40 years in prison for the shooting death of Ja’Shawn Poirer. That's the maximum sentence under Texas law for a minor who is not tried as an adult.

However, a sentence as light as probation is also a possibility.

Investigators said back in March, the 15 year old suspect brought a shotgun and fired into a crowd of students on the steps outside Lamar High School before classes began that day.

Poirer – who had just moved to Arlington from Michigan at the beginning of the school year – was killed and another student was wounded.

Back in April, mother spoke with NBC 5 about life since that tragic day.

"This is the worst pain I've ever felt,” said Rashone Jacob. "I am so, so, so, sorry that this happened to you. I still got your back and I'm going to fight to the end until justice is served."

While a motive has been debated in court proceedings over the last several months, detectives believe the two boys did not know each other.

The judge ordered the psychological evaluation on Sept. 11 to determine if the defendant was fit to stand trial. A hearing for the evaluation was held last week and the defendant was deemed competent.

Meantime, the father of the 15 year old was sentenced earlier this month to more than six years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Court documents had said the gun his son used in the shooting belonged to him.

After spending all day Monday to select a jury, opening statements for the punishment phase are now scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Tarrant County Juvenile Court.