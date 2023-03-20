Student Killed in Shooting at Lamar HS; Classmate Charged With Capital Murder

What to Know A juvenile boy was killed and a juvenile girl was injured in a shooting on campus before 7 a.m. before classes began Monday.

A juvenile boy was taken into custody by police shortly after they arrived on campus and is now facing capital murder charges; additional charges are pending, police say.

The motive for the shooting is not yet confirmed.

A student is in custody and facing a capital murder charge after police say he fatally shot a classmate and injured another outside Lamar High School in Arlington Monday morning.

Classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Lamar students through Tuesday, the Arlington Independent School District said.

The AISD and police said the shooting occurred on campus outside of the school on the 1400 block of W. Lamar Boulevard at about 6:55 a.m., about 40 minutes before school began and about five minutes before two school resources officers with the Arlington Police Department arrived for the day.

Jesse Minton, with the Arlington Police, said one of the students injured was a juvenile male who was critically wounded and was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance. Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones and AISD Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos announced during a news conference Monday afternoon that the injured student died of his injuries. The student's name has not been released.

The other injured student, Minton said, was a juvenile female who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening after either being grazed by a bullet or hit by flying debris.

Jones said there is at least one video recording of the shooting and that the slain teen and injured girl were sitting outside waiting for the school to open when they were apparently targeted. A motive for the shooting has not been confirmed by police.

According to police, a Lamar student was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, and a weapon was recovered. That student, who is a juvenile and has not been named, is facing a capital murder charge and is being held at the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center. Additional charges are pending, police said.

No other reports of injuries have been received.

You almost feel guilty that, you know, that you're relieved that your kids are OK but you know that somebody else is hurting right now. It's terrifying. Consuelo Palacios, parent

The district said early Monday that the scene at the high school was secure and that because the campus was on lockdown parents and students should not go to the school.

"This occurred before the school opens normally, at about 7:35 a.m., so luckily enough we don't have a full school to deal with, but as is our procedure we immediately locked the school down and searched every part of the school to make sure there were no other shooters, no other weapons and to make sure no one else was injured," said Minton.

AISD officials said students at the school were being taken to a reunification center at the district's multipurpose athletic center at 1001 E. Division Street and that they would be released at noon. The district said all Lamar students who were inside the school will be bused to the reunification center regardless of how they arrived at the campus Monday morning.

Classes at Lamar High School and extracurricular activities involving Lamar students are canceled through Tuesday, March 21, district officials said. School staff will report as normal.

Monday was the first day back in class for students in the Arlington ISD after being off for spring break last week. Classes begin at the high school at 7:35 a.m., the district said, and not all students were back on campus when the shooting occurred.

