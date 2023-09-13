Juvenile accused of Lamar HS shooting deemed competent, trial to proceed

The capital murder trial for a 15-year-old accused of killing a classmate outside Arlington Lamar High School earlier this year will resume on Sept. 18 after it was put on hold for a mental evaluation.

The hearing for the evaluation was held on Monday and the defendant was deemed competent.

The judge ordered the psychological evaluation on Sept. 11 to determine if the defendant was fit to stand trial.

Jury selection is expected to begin on Friday with the trial starting on Monday, Sept. 18.

Police said the accused killer, who is being tried as a juvenile, fatally shot 16-year-old Ja'Shawn James Poirier as he sat on the steps outside the school at about 7 a.m. on March 20, about 40 minutes before classes began.

If convicted, the juvenile faces up to 40 years in prison.