Parts of Inwood Road blocked off as crews repair gas leak

Dallas Fire Rescue said Atmos Energy is addressing a gas main leak that ruptured in front of a Lowe's Home Improvement store

By Sophia Beausoleil

Dallas Fire Rescue, DFR, said it received multiple calls Wednesday morning about the scent of gas around Inwood Road after a line raptured causing authorities to shut down several streets.

According to DFR, around 6:20 a.m. several units arrived to 11920 Inwood Road, after reports of a gas leak in the area.

In a statement, they said Atmos Energy is at the site, which is directly in front of Lowe's Home Improvement. Crews are repairing an 8-inch gas main that ruptured.

It's under investigation how the line broke.

DFR said Inwood Road between Forest Lane and Willow Lane is shut down in both directions while repairs are made. Authorities said repairs could take between 12 to 15 hours.

