The teacher known as "Mr. T" has resigned amid a social media firestorm

Spirit days at Hebron High School are where teachers and students get silly, and dress in funny costumes.

Popular chemistry teacher Rachmad Tjachyadi wore a pink dress as his costume for February's Spirit Day.

Students say they are the ones who encouraged Mr T., as they call him, to do it.

"We laughed at the beginning of class and that was it," said Anthony Pagan, student

But that wasn't "it." A video of photos of Tjachyadi wearing the dress went viral.

“This is an actual teacher in Lewisville ISD,” one social media user posted “How is this acceptable?!”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott weighed in to the debate online, using Tjachyadi to continue his push for school vouchers, saying "No parent should be forced by the state to send their child to this school."

"Just like so many people are talking, and just like saying so many bad things about him when they didn't even know him," said Pagen, student "It was harmless"

"It was just so unfair, you know, because he does such a great job of teaching," said Apollo Mabray student

The district confirming to NBC 5 that Tjachyadi resigned from his job.

Lewisville ISD added, "After a thorough review the district affirmed there are no specific policies related to staff attire dress up days."

In a letter shared with his students late this afternoon Tjachyadi wrote:

I want to inform you I have made the decision not to return to Hebron High School. After much thought and consideration, I believe this decision is best for everyone. It has been very difficult to see the hateful comments on social media about me and about Hebron High School, and that has greatly influenced my decision to remove myself from the narrative.

The bright spot has been the support I have felt from Hebron students and staff, former students and staff, the Hebron community and LISD. I am grateful the district determined I did not violate any policies with my clothing choice on dress up day. The last thing I want to do is remove the focus from the great things our students and staff are doing, and sadly that is what all the external voices are trying to do.

I want each and every one of you to always remember that you are valued and worthy of respect just as you are. I am glad I was able to be a part of your educational experience at Hebron, and I wish you all the very best!

Students stand by their teacher, and say the politics of this all is sad.

"He's never brought his sexuality or any of his political ideas into his teaching. He's always teaching chemistry. It's always chemistry," said JuIi Ango student

Parents at Hebron, who didn't want to go on camera, told us they're conservative, but still think all this happening over a teacher in a costume is not just silly, but hurting students.

"We're like, split up in half between two different chemistry teachers. And it's just like, it affects your learning," said Pagan

The district is searching for a new full-time chemistry teacher. Tjachyadi's been teaching for decades, his future plans are unclear.