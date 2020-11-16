‘Inspiring' Young Accountant Killed in Uptown Hit-and-Run Crash; No Arrests Made Yet

It’s been over a month since a beloved young Dallas accountant was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Uptown.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, despite recovering the alleged suspect’s vehicle.

The family of Andrew Jordan Santiago, who was killed in the crash, is pleading for justice and turning their grief into a mission.

“He was the first to give, ready to love, with a ready smile and I think that’s why so many people were impacted by his life,” Santiago's uncle O.J. Santiago said.

Andrew Santiago, a Keller native, earned his master's degree at the University of Arkansas and was a rising senior associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas.

Santiago was a world traveler who found purpose in Dallas.

“Feeding the homeless, taught English as a second language downtown. He worked with kids as a mentor, just a great all-around guy,” his uncle said.

Santiago was walking home at around 11:08 p.m. after he watched the Dallas Stars play in the Stanley Cup Final on Sept. 25.

“And he was struck,” Santiago said. “It was a hit and run.”

Dallas police said a driver in a red Honda was traveling on Blackburn Street, crossing the service road to North Central Expressway.

Jordan was crossing Blackburn in a crosswalk when he was hit and thrown a short distance.

The driver, police said, got out, checked on the victim, but then got back inside and drove away.

What could have been a terrible accident has turned into a hit-and-run investigation, police said.

The 25-year-old died about a week later. Even in his death, Santiago helped others.

“He was indeed an organ donor,” his uncle said. “He was able to save six people the day after he passed.”

Dallas police confirmed they recovered the alleged suspect’s car the night of the incident and it is in police custody. However, the registered owner has retained an attorney.

There have been no arrests at this time.

“We have faith in the Dallas PD that they will figure this thing out,” O.J. Santiago said. “Right now, it has been tough to get information, but we are trying to be as patient as possible.”

Faith is also propelling this grieving family forward.

“It’s that strong faith that Jesus Christ can comfort the family in this time of need, and I think that’s what’s carrying us through,” he said.

Santiago’s family will soon create the Jordan Santiago "I Care" Foundation.

“We want to establish a foundation that gives back to the community, that is actively engaged in mentoring children and mentoring young adults and doing what Jordan did,” O.J. Santiago said. “Living your life to the fullest, getting to university, getting yourself a degree, excelling in your job.”

PwC and the University of Arkansas have created a scholarship in Santiago’s memory, his uncle said.

PwC partner Jason Waldie issued the following statement about Santiago.



"We are extremely saddened at the passing of Jordan Santiago, a valued PwC employee in our Dallas office. Jordan was a role model both at work and in his efforts in the community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time."

The family has created a GoFundMe to help establish the foundation.