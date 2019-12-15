In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Janitor Killed at Dickies Arena, Crushed by Mechanical Gate

A janitor at Fort Worth's new Dickies Arena was killed Dec. 7 when a mechanical gate closed and crushed him. Click here to read more about this story.

Judge Extends Temporary Restraining Order in North Texas Baby’s Life Support Case

A judge on Thursday extended a temporary restraining order in a case centering around whether a Fort Worth hospital can take a 10-month-old girl off life support despite her family's opposition. Click here to read more about this story.

Boy With Half a Heart Warms Hearts for Christmas

An Arlington boy diagnosed with a heart syndrome is setting an example for us all this Christmas: Giving without expecting anything in return. Click here to read more about this story.

Fort Worth Police Officer Guilty of Lying About Punching Man

A Fort Worth police officer who was captured on video punching a man in the face in a hospital lobby was found guilty of aggravated perjury on Wednesday. Click here to read more about this story.

Preparations for Possible Winter Weather in North Texas

Road crews with the Texas Department of Transportation spent Monday pre-treating roads in anticipation of the first chance of winter weather this season. Click here to read more about this story.