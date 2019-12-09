traffic

Preparations Underway for Possible Winter Weather in North Texas

TxDOT spent Monday pre-treating bridges and overpasses

By Katy Blakey

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Preparations are underway for whatever Texas weather throws our way.

Road crews with the Texas Department of Transportation spent Monday pre-treating roads in anticipation of the first chance of winter weather this season.

Val Lopez, spokesperson for TxDOT's Fort Worth district, said the agency was focused on pre-treating only elevated surfaces, like bridges and overpasses, that are prone to slick spots.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 18 mins ago

Dallas Homeowners Fight to Begin Rebuilding Months After October Tornado

Fort Worth 32 mins ago

18-Year-Old Dead After Shooting in Fort Worth

The agency uses brine, a salt water mixture, that works like anti-freeze.

“When there’s precipitation involved, sleet or snow or just rain, the salt will dilute the water, lower the freezing point and prevent ice from bonding to the roadway,” Lopez said. “That’s the ultimate goal.”

Crews across Tarrant, Dallas, Collin and Denton counties rolled out after the morning rush hour to pre-treat elevated surfaces.

Lopez said TxDOT is not concerned about snow flurries, but rather the chance for ice.

“Ice is not the same as snow,” Lopez said. “Ice is heavier. It’s much more dense and much harder to remove from the highway, so that’s why we’re applying brine to prevent that from happening.”

TxDOT said its crews were on standby and would be monitoring conditions throughout Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The North Texas Tollway Authority said they had no plans to treat toll roads, but would continue to monitor conditions.

This article tagged under:

trafficTxDOTntta
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us