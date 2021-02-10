Identical Twin Sisters Give Birth at Fort Worth Hospital 48 Hours Apart

Two identical twin sisters have given birth at the same Fort Worth hospital nearly 48 hours apart.

Kehinde Adedayo and Taiwo Aluko found out they were both expecting in April.

"I wanted to surprise Kehinde and have my little girl bring her the positive pregnancy test when she was least expecting it," Aluko said. "Little did we know, she had the very same surprise planned for me when her two year old son brought me her positive test at the same time that evening!"

The children were born at at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth. Zoey Adedayo (7 lbs., 21.5 oz.) was born on Feb. 7 at 9:24 p.m., and Tony Aluko (7 lbs., 20 oz.), was born on Feb. 9 at 1:24 a.m.

Shelby Jones, a nurse in the mother/baby unit at Texas Health Southwest, said it was a joy to watch the sisters share this moment together because many families are restricted from visiting their loved ones in the hospital due to COVID-19 precautions.

"It's rewarding to serve as an extension of people's families during the pandemic," Jones said.

Adedayo and Aluko, who are originally from Nigeria, have lived in Texas for nine years.

Both families have settled in Arlington and plan to raise their babies together.

"We were both shocked and so excited to go through this journey together," Adedayo said.