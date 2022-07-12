Hydration Key for Kids in Texas Heat

Summer workouts for middle and high school athletes are in full swing and so are outdoor camps for younger kids.

Their hydration is key with these 100-degree temperatures.

"With kids, they might not know the signs of dehydration, as you and I would," said registered dietician Gabbie Ricky at Children’s Health Andrews Institute Powered by EXOS.

Ricky said signs of trouble include headaches, confusion or even too much sweating.

Water is key but it may not be your child's first choice.

Flavoring water with fruits and veggies like cucumber can help.

Also, milk may be an option.

"Milk is actually a really great hydrator as well, especially after some type of physical activity because milk naturally has protein and it also has electrolytes too," said Ricky.

What about all those electrolyte and hydration powders and drops that have flooded the market?

"Those have pretty, pretty high amounts of sodium in them per packet, anywhere from like four to six times more sodium than Gatorade or Powerade. For a child, that's not something that I would advise or recommend," said Ricky. "You want to look for something that has about 110 to 240 milligrams of sodium per eight ounces."

"Anything over an hour outdoors, you might want to consider something like Gatorade or Powerade. Those are still pretty safe and solid choices and they're readily available."

You can also try an online "sweat rate calculator" to help you figure out how much fluid you or your older child might need during a workout.

"If your child waits until they're thirsty to drink, then they're already dehydrated," said Ricky.