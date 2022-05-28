Hundreds ‘Carry the Load' in Fort Worth to Honor Veterans This Memorial Day Weekend

In Fort Worth on Saturday, hundreds gathered for a rally outside Amon G. Carter Stadium.

“Just come out. Walk with us. You don’t have to be a military person, you don’t have to be a first responder,” said David Lindsey, a retired Dallas firefighter who served 38 years.

Lindsey is the West Coast Relay Manager for Carry the Load.

Carry the Load, Founded by Veteran U.S. Navy SEALs, Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley, is a non-profit that helps military veterans connect and raise money.

The group walked 3.6 miles to the Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial.

This year there is a personal tribute to one of North Texas’ fallen heroes.

“We are really honored because on the other side of this big bus, is a picture of Patrick Zamarripa who was one of the Dallas five killed back in 2016, and his whole family is here,” said Lindsey.

Valerie Zamarripa’s love for her son Patrick is inked deep into her skin.

“Like I say, till my last breath, you’re going to hear his name,” said Patrick’s mother Valerie Zamarripa.

The bus has crisscrossed the country honoring the sacrifice of military veterans, first responders and their families.

“It’s a great feeling to know that he’s been through so many states and that so many people have seen him and honored him and walked in his honor carrying the load,” said Zamarripa.

For her, it was a personal mission to remember all who served - including her son - a Dallas Police Officer and a Navy veteran.

“A lot of people don’t realize what Memorial Day is all about. It is about our veterans, but it’s also about the ones who didn’t make it home,” said Zamarripa.

On Sunday, the Dallas Memorial March will start at noon at Reverchon Park. The opening ceremony is at 4 p.m.

And on Monday, the march continues through 1:30 p.m., with the closing ceremony and a procession starting at 11:45 a.m.